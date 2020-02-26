PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s former political affairs advisor Kaizar Zulu yesterday could not answer to contempt of court allegations as his lawyers asked for time to study the matter.

This is in a matter were two soldiers accused of conspiring to murder Zulu and former president Rupiah Banda want the Lusaka High Court to commit Zulu to prison for contempt of court.

Steven Phiri and Steven Chiiba Chooka asked the court to cite Zulu for contempt of court for commenting on the matter in which they are facing charges of conspiracy to murder and unlawful possession of National Registration Cards, which is still active before court.

Zulu commented on the matter on a Diamond TV programme dubbed COSTA.

When the matter came up for hearing before High court judge Mwamba Chanda, Zulu’s lawyers representing Dickson Jere and Sakwiba Sikota and the two defence personnel’s advocate Zevyanji Sinkala decided to meet in chambers.

In chambers, Zulu’s lawyers asked for more time saying they were retained by the alleged contemnor on Monday February 24, in the evening.

Zulu’s lawyers said they were not adequately prepared as they came across the substituted service in the Daily Mail newspaper on the same evening.

Sinkala could not object to the adjournment in the interest of justice. Justice Chanda adjourned the matter to March 31, to enable Zulu’s lawyer study the case.

The blissful Zulu was accompanied by PF cadres, notable among them was Chanoda Ngwira.

Phiri and Chiiba, who are alleged to have committed the offence between June 30 and August 8, 2017, in their summons for leave to apply for an order of committal for contempt of court said on November 27, 2019, Zulu made utterances and used speech that was in breach of the rules of the court when he featured on a Diamond TV Programme dubbed “COSTA”, which was broadcast to the general public across the nation from about 21:00 hours.

They said during the programme, the alleged contemnor (Zulu) made remarks that were subjudice and prejudicial to the proceedings before court.

“In response to a question as to whether he had ever fired a gun to protect himself, the alleged contemnor responded in the affirmative,” they said.

Phiri and Chooka said Zulu was quoted saying; “there are the two military officers who the police actually arrested. They actually drove to my house. They had two targets, myself and former president Rupiah Banda. Was it necessary for me to fire with these trained marksmen or to let me die?”

They stated that Zulu further alleged that his life was under threat.

Phiri and Chooka contended that the words uttered by Zulu were aimed at portraying them as being guilty of a crime in the eyes of the general public, including in the eyes of potential witnesses that were yet to give evidence before court, be it for the prosecution or for the defence.

“In particular, since the alleged contemnor is the purported victim of an alleged conspiracy to murder him by the accused persons, the serious allegations made by him (Zulu) during the programme to the effect that two military officers ‘drove to his place’ and made an attempt on his life which caused him to fire his gun in self defence is not only subjudice but also prejudicial against the accused persons as it casts them as assassins or cold blooded killers in the eyes of the general public including in the eyes of potential witnesses before this honourable court,” the two said.

“Following the nationwide broadcast of the programme, the accused persons have received numerous queries by telephone and in person from various people, including members of their families and fellow soldiers expressing concern that they did not know the truth about the case pending before this honourable court and condemning the accused persons for allegedly acting in the manner described by the alleged contemnor during the Programme.”

The accused contended that some of the witnesses that they could have called in their defence in the event that they were found with a case to answer by the court have expressed skepticism about doing so following utterances made by the alleged contemnor during the programme.

Phiri and Chooka said that the utterances of Zulu were contemptuous of the court and the proceedings.