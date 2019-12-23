OPERATION Young Vote says Kaizar Zulu was a wrong person occupying the office of political advisor to President Edgar Lungu.

OYV executive director Guess Nyirenda, in a statement, said the decision to replace Zulu was welcome owing to his behaviour.

Nyirenda said Zulu had caused irreversible damage to the presidency and should “turn himself in for the crimes he has committed”.

“OYV would like to express its extreme delight at the firing of Kaizar Zulu from his political presidential advisor position by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu but more so at the subsequent hiring of Chris Zumani ‘Bangulani Zimba in the same capacity,” he said. “State House and President Lungu in particular have taken a very wise move to relieve Mr Kaizar Zulu from this not only sensitive but also sober and morally upright demanding position. It became vivid that Kaizar Zulu was a very wrong person in that position as his attitude towards other human beings was that of a heartless being or a ‘Monster’.”

Nyirenda said Zulu’s ascension to the office of political advisor and retention for some time was puzzling and marked dark days for Zambia.

“He has caused irreversible damage to the presidency. Now that it has dawned on him that whatever goes up must one day come down, he must quickly and freely turn himself to the police for all atrocities he has committed against other people,” he said. “On the other hand, the appointment of Chris to the same position is one of the best choices made by President Lungu. Chris brings with him a modern and fresh wave of understanding of politics. He comes with the comparative advantage of the ‘Battle of the Minds’ and not the violent Stone Age politics his predecessor practiced and advised the President. As sober young people, we take the recognition and appointment of Chris to such an influential position as an open cheque to having politics of development in Zambia.”

Nyirenda tipped Zimba to work on the PF because most young people had already given up on them.

“As we congratulate Chris, our message is that he should remember that there is no better time than now – but should also remember at the back of his mind that the mess/damage left on the Presidency by his predecessor is huge. Most Young people have given up on the current regime but the ball is now in Chris’ court, make or keep it broken. To President Lungu, we can only say well done and help the young man to help and advise you properly. Allow him to do his job,” said Nyirenda. “To other political parties, please take a leaf from this. Bring young people of substance into influential positions in your political parties, some of you already have them – give them strategic positions. Do not wait until it is too late. The political trajectory is changing. It is a paradigm shift.”

Both Zulu’s firing and Zimba’s appointment have raised a lot of dust with many critics pouring their opinions on both developments.