By Koswe Editors

Kaizer Zulu has beaten up and assaulted Chitambo Constituency PF member of Parliament Chanda Mutale.

The former special advisor for President Edgar Lungu head-butted the MP

causing him to bleed profusely.

Mutale was rushed to the hospital by his friends and has reported the matter at Lusaka Central police.

And Mutale has confirmed to Koswe of his assault case but could not give details that led to him been beaten by Kaizer Zulu.