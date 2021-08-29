KAIZER ZULU AT IT AGAIN…fires gun shots at Chita Lodge in Kafue

By Watch Reporter

Former president Edgar Lungu’s political Advisor Kaizer Zulu, Sunday afternoon fired gun shots at Chita Lodge on claims that some people broke into his car and stolen his properties.

According to reports, the incident happened around 17:00.

However, Zulu has confirmed the theft on his official Facebook page where he displayed number plates for vehicles used by suspects.

According to his Facebook post, Zulu claims that unknown people broke into his car and stole, 2 fire arms, money and keys for other cars.