Former State House political advisor Kaizer Zulu is in the process of forming a political party called Young People’ s party (YPP).

Mr Zulu has a placed his surrogates Venny Musonda Kabamba and Munir Zulu as fronts.

Kaizer Zulu will use the two chola boys to spill the beans on President Edgar Lungu and also to undermine Zumani Zimba, his replacement.

A source close Kaizer has disclosed how bitter kaizer is with the President and he has promised to spill the beans so that President Lungu learns a lesson

“ KZ is not a person to mess with Lungu should wait and see how KAIZER will deal with him through his new party,” the source said!!-ZWD