IF NEWS FILTERING THROUGH THE SOCIAL MEDIA THAT PRESIDENT LUNGU HAS PROMOTED MR. KAIZER ZULU SILENTLY AS THE PRINCIPAL PRIVATE SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT IS TRUE , THEN ZAMBIA IS HEADED FOR BIG TROUBLE – THE CLEAR CONSEQUENCES ARE THAT THE TREASURY WILL GO COMPLETELY EMPTY AND THE COUNTRY RISK BEING DECLARED BANKRUPT BY THE INTERNATIONAL LENDERS.

Unless this news is refuted promptly by the people responsible to do so , most reasonable Zambians may take this as a gospel truth.

If indeed this news is true , cry mother Zambia cry. The position of Principal Private Secretary to the President is very sensitive and critical to the Presidency and under no circumstances that it can be given to a kmown political and brutal cadre.

If this rumour we are hearing comes to pass, then we urgently urge our law makers- the MPs to quickly move a motion in parliament to make it very difficult for any Jim and jack to ascend to this position through hook and crook or manipulations.

Let it be in the constitution like for example, for one to be appointed Secretary to the treasury one must qualify as follows;

Particular attention is drawn to clause (4) among other qualifications .

183. (1) There shall be a Secretary to the Treasury who shall

be appointed by the President, in consultation with the Civil Service

Commission, subject to ratification by the National Assembly.

(4) A person qualifies to be appointed as Secretary to the

Treasury if that person qualifies for appointment as Governor of

the Bank of Zambia.

MAU AKULU AKOMA ATAGONELA !

PRESIDENT SATA WHEREVER YOU ARE PLEASE COME AND SEE YOUR PARTY PF WE FORMED TOGETHER, YOURSELF, MYSELF AND EDWIN LIFWEKELO BEING RAPED IN DAY LIGHT BY BA KANDILES (OPPORTUNISTS).

MAY GOD BLESS YOU AND ZAMBIA!

YOSI MITI

PF JOINT LIVING OWNER.