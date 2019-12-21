KAIZER ZULU TO BE THE NEW ELECTORAL COMMISSIONER OF ZAMBIA OR POLICE BOSS- SOURCE

“While others are celebrating and jubilating for the dropping of Kaiser Zulu as presidential political advisor, the truth is that the man is still within the circles of power and on the key position of driving the electoral system in Zambia, as he is most likely to be appointed new Electoral Commissioner of Zambia or Zambia Police Inspector General.” the impeccable source tips as it continues, ” let the civil servants and the senior PF members be careful not to be seen celebrating because he will crush them in an event that he choose to take up Police Inspector General position. If ba Zambian Fox are doubting me, just read through Dickson Jere’s article and you will at least realize that Kaiser Zulu has just been redeployed to somewhere” concludes our highly impeccable source.

See Dickson Jere’s article below

By

Dickson Jere

Is it dismissal or redeployment? That is a question that begs! There is no official statement from stately indicating that his contract has been terminated or indeed not renewed. When one is fired, they (authorities) always categorically say so in a statement.

You see, when Rupiah Banda was elected President, he found Madam Marvis Muyunda as Special Assistant to the President (Political Affairs) at State House. Few weeks later Akashambatwa Mbikusita-Lewanika was sworn-in as Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, no statement was issued on the status of Madam Muyunda. She later re-appeared as Zambia’s Ambassador to Tanzania months later.

Similarly, when Dr Francis Chigunta was sworn-in as Special Assistant to the President (Political Affairs), nothing was said on Akashambatwa Mbikusita-Lewanika, only for him to re-appear in another powerful post as Managing Director and CEO of TAZARA in Tanzania.

One can also be shuffled within State House without formal announcement, like David Kombe moved from Senior Private Secretary to the President (Mwanawasa) to Chief Analyst for Press and Public Relations within State House.

Just like me, I was initially Chief Analyst at State House for few months before I was moved to the position of Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations taking over from John Musukuma, who was redeployed within the government system without any announcement.

Anyway, I like looking at things from different perspective! I like exercising my thoughts in many ways as an analyst, journalist, lawyer and communications expert.

So for now, it is wait and see, and just hold your fire!

_____________________________________________

Dickson Jere is a Zambian lawyer, journalist, published author and renowned political analyst specializing on African affairs. He previously served as Senior Advisor and Spokesman of Zambia’s Fourth President Rupiah Bwezani Banda.

©Zambia Reports 2019.