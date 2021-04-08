FORMER Presidential advisor Kaizer Zulu wants to be a member of the Patriotic Front (PF) Central Committee Member (CCM).

Zulu, who many within the party ranks praise for his mobilisation skills, campaign strategies as well as mooting election-winning plans has been a long-standing member of the PF dating back to its days in the opposition.

After the PF formed in 2011, Zulu briefly served as home affairs deputy permanent secretary and was later appointed political advisor by President Edgar Lungu.

After his dismissal from State House in December 2019, Zulu has maintained a low profile working with the party in the background.

Zulu announced his interests in the MCC position on his Facebook account stating that “fellow patriots, am submitting my names for consideration to be among the next members of the central committee. Your support is solicited.”

The ruling party goes to an elective general conference this weekend with President Edgar Lungu expected to scoop the presidency unopposed.

©Kalemba