Pilato writes:

You cannot follow a private citizen and film them as you provoke them. It is overstepping on the available constitutional privileges. Mr. Kaizar Zulu is now a private citizen and his space must be respected. If he did anything against the law, you are at liberty to report him to the police now.

As we grow our democracy we must remember that winners and losers are both citizens of a country they love. Stop provoking people with the intention of scandalising them. The PF lost the elections but they did not lose their humanity.

The loss of an election does not make anyone lesser deserving of dignity and space. Let us build our democracy superior with virtues and ideals that are beneficial to all. We must respect all that participate in our democratic processes. Save our democracy, respect people’s rights