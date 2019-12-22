22/12/2019

KAIZER ZULU’S ‘REMOVAL’ A SMOKE SCREEN, NOTHING WILL CHANGE

We have noted the relief by some people over the ‘dismissal’ of Kaizar Zulu from the position of Special Advisor to the President Politics, and the the subsequent appointment of Mr. Chris Zuman Zimba to the same position. The excitement is understandable mainly because the former was associated with thuggery, corruption and all kind of bad vices. He is suspected by many to be the architect of the violence that has become the symbol of the PF. Zambians are fatigued by the PF culture of violence and they feel the replacement of Mr Zulu may improve matters. We sincerely believe this is a flawed theory and can’t be further from the truth.

To us in the UPND we have no reason to celebrate because we know that no matter how good the new appointment may look like, nothing significant will change. The problem was not Kaiser Zulu, but the whole PF as an institution especially at the very top echelons of power. We know that the abuse of the state institutions will continue. The police will continue denying us to mobilize our party, the Zambia National Service will continue escorting Mukula, ZNBC will continue denying us coverage, PF thugs will continue terrorising our people in markets and stations. The PF slogan of ‘ubomba mwibala’ will continue being actualized. The price of mealie meal will continue being beyond the reach of majority Zambians, power load shedding will persist, so in short there will be no change worthy the relief and excitement.

The ‘removal’ of Mr Kaiser Zulu is a cosmetic attempt to sanitize the public out look of Mr Lungu but in actual sense, nothing will change the ways of PF. Has anything changed at the Ministry of Finance where we have had three Ministers since Mr Lungu came into office. Instead of looking up, the economy has been deteriorating.

So this appointment no matter how qualified the appointee is, brings ‘nothing much, nothing much’ to the table as long as the alfa and the omega himself, and his cartel of Mukula thieves remain in power.

Benjamin Thole

UPND Provincial Chairman

EASTERN Province