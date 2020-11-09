KAKOMA KANGANJA MUST ARREST TRIBAL PF OFFICIAL IN KAPIRI RALLY.

PF still feel still that anti Tonga rhetoric will work again. They are heightening tribalism as weapon of war against the Zambians and they are unrepentant about it.T

he speaker in this video must immediately arrested be arrested by the Police. They will bring war to this country.

Please widely share and help sensitive Zambians that tribalism has potential to cause genocide.