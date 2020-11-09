KAKOMA KANGANJA MUST ARREST TRIBAL PF OFFICIAL IN KAPIRI RALLY.
PF still feel still that anti Tonga rhetoric will work again. They are heightening tribalism as weapon of war against the Zambians and they are unrepentant about it.T
he speaker in this video must immediately arrested be arrested by the Police. They will bring war to this country.
Please widely share and help sensitive Zambians that tribalism has potential to cause genocide.
If they cannot arrest the big fishes in the sinking boat/ministers who are championing the tribal crusade, what makes you think that they can arrest a small fish? Zambians themselves are the ones with the power to kick the hell out of the idiots in August 2021 and then start arresting each and every single idiot that has been preaching tribal and cage them for good.
FORGET ABOUT PEOPLE SAYING SUCH THINGS & LETS MOVE FORWARD