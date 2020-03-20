HARRY KALABA ADVISES LUSAKA PROVINCE MINISTER BOWMAN LUSAMBO TO UNDERSTAND MINISTERIAL CODE OF CONDUCT BEFORE ACTING

Leader of opposition Democratic Party, Harry Kalaba has challenged Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo to read and understand the Ministerial Code of Conduct before taking an action on development matters.

Mr. Kalaba alleges that the recent action by Mr.Lusambo against some youths whom he found to have bought more than one bag of mealie meal is mainly due to lack of understanding of the Ministerial Code of Conduct.

Mr. Kalaba has since urged the Lusaka Province Minister to quote the law which allows him to act in a manner he acted against innocent citizens.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kalaba has welcomed the decision by the government to consider closing learning institutions following the detection of two coronavirus cases.

5FM NEWS