HARRY Kalaba says President Edgar Lungu, who has been roving around Zambia, needs to go and do a COVID-19 test.

Kalaba, the opposition Democratic Party (DP) president, also says corruption-accused health minister Chitalu Chilufya should have a bit of dignity and stop announcing COVID-19 results.

On Diamond TV’s COSTA programme on Sunday night, Kalaba was asked by the programme host Costa Mwansa for his thoughts about Zambia’s approach to fighting COVID-19.

He started by paying “deep condolences” to the late Mwansabombwe PF and Lukashya independent members of parliament Rodgers Mwewa and Mwenya Munkonge, respectively.

“It is very sad that we can lose gallant members of parliament at a time we would have avoided even Parliament re-convening. But we have lost them and may their souls rest in peace,” Kalaba said.

He said the measures the PF government had taken on COVID-19 had been extremely reactive in nature.

“This is a government that hasn’t taken this COVID-19 very seriously because they say actions speak louder than words,” he argued.

Kalaba charged that those in the government had been careless in the manner they have been conducting themselves, “starting with the Republican President himself.”

“The President was in Western Province the other week [and] he was sharing a platform with [housing and infrastructure development minister] Vincent Mwale. They exchanged the mic – he invited Vincent Mwale and [said] ‘here is the microphone.’ Vincent Mwale came to Lusaka and he was found to be COVID-19 positive,” Kalaba explained. “The President needs to go and test because he is going round the country…He might not know; he might be asymptomatic right now. But maybe he could be positive. We don’t know if they have taken any routine tests on him because they have not taken this COVID-19 fight seriously.”

He recalled that when the COVID-19 scare just started, “some of us were quick to say ‘can we close our borders, can we look at our border areas’.”

“That is the entry point of COVID-19! [But] we are still having trucks coming from South Africa and the cases in South Africa are escalating every day. Right now in Zambia, the testing equipment [for COVID-19] is so insufficient,” Kalaba said. “We don’t even know how many people are sick. Forget about those statistics they are giving you ba Ministry of Health when they wake up, instead of concentrating on their court cases.”

Kalaba, however, indicated that a lockdown was impossible for a country like ours because “Zambia is a country that only consumes.”

“We don’t produce!” he regretted.

Kalaba contended that COVID-19 statistics from the Ministry of Health were insufficient because: “people are not tested in the compounds.”

“We are relying on people who are not feeling well and going to the hospital…I was a victim myself; when I went to the hospital, they were busy looking for COVID-19 in me. [But] I didn’t have it and they told me ‘maybe we should re-test you…’” Kalaba said. “This government has forgotten that there is also malaria which is in this country. Malaria is killing a lot of people, more than even COVID-19. But everything now has come to a standstill. It’s all COVID-19 – just hot talk and no action.”

He further pointed out that while the COVID-19 fight ought to be a unitary one, the government had been very political in handling the dreadful pandemic.

“It is the PF who went to make masks where they put the face of Edgar Lungu 2021. Already that tells you that the fight is cosmetic,” Kalaba said.

Meanwhile, Kalaba said strictly speaking, in a serious environment dealing with COVID-19, “Chitalu Chilufya should not even be the one to be announcing results of COVID-19.”

“Chitalu Chilufya should have a bit of dignity! He should concentrate on the issues happening with him in the courts of law. Let him allow his permanent secretaries, the technocrats in the Ministry of Health to be announcing those results because he is rending the fight against COVID-19 like it’s a joke,” said Kalaba. “This is a serious matter! We don’t want [a situation] where today you are announcing results, tomorrow you are in the courts of law. It downplays the efficacy of the matter at hand.”