HARRY Kalaba says the Ministry of Health should explain how it is utilising the material and financial resources which are being donated by well-wishers towards the COVID-19.

Kalaba, the DP president, notes that during this period his party will not donate directly to the Ministry of Health but to the less-privileged in society.

Meanwhile, Kalaba says in implementing the presidential directive during the COVID-19 period, police officers should only use proportionate force to contain those who defy the directive.

He was speaking on Millennium Radio in Lusaka today.

“We are ensuring that we reach out to the needy, especially those that are struggling during this time of the year. We have got the blind, street vendors, the taxi and mini-bus drivers who also need to be assisted,” Kalaba said.

“So, for us as DP, we have decided to go to that demography, as opposed to taking our things to the Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Health has received a lot of things and a lot of money and what we want now is to hear how they are spending that money they are receiving from all those well-wishers. For us we want to take directly to the beneficiaries….”

Kalaba added that it was imperative now that politicians bury their differences and insist on fighting the coronavirus.

He said COVID-19 was not choosing whether one supported the DP or any other political party.

“Therefore, it is important for us to bury any political hatchets, we bury our pangas, and insist on fighting COVID-19. Politics will come [later] after we fight this disease. This is not the season to begin to promote political hegemony. If there is a time that we need to cooperate as a country, it’s now,” Kalaba explained.

On calls for a total countrywide lockdown in light of the COVID-19, Kalaba argued it should not be done because Zambia was a landlocked country.

“We don’t know how much fuel reserves we have in this country – our fuel is coming from outside [and] most of the food that we are eating in this country is coming from outside. If there is anything that we need to learn from COVID-19, it is that we need to be self-sufficient,” he noted.

“As we are talking, South Africa has again extended its lockdown because they can manage. They produce within there! We can’t do a total lockdown because it will totally collapse an already collapsed economy. What should have happened is that Lusaka, the epicentre of COVID-19 should have been closed down – total lockdown in Lusaka.”

About police officers whipping those defying the presidential directive during the COVID-19, Kalaba said: “if the police have made that mistake, it should be corrected immediately because it is not a force but a service.”

“We expect that the police officers, whom we live with in our compounds or localities will treat as humanely as they can. We are relying on them to ensure that they enforce the law,” said Kalaba.

“As they enforce the law, they should use minimum force, instead of brutalising people. We should treat each other with respect and decorum.”