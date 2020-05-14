Zambian internationals Rainford Kalaba, Kabaso Chongo and Tandi Mwape were crowned champions of DR Congo with TP Mazembe for the second consecutive season and the club record-extending 18th time on Wednesday after the football season was cancelled in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The title is Kalaba’s 7th in nines years at the club, Chongo’s fourth since 2014, while Tandi’s first having joined the Lubumbashi based side last year.

Local media said the Congolese Football Association had decided to cut the season short, with AS Vita Club also confirmed as runners-up to join Mazembe in next season’s African Champions League.

With seven rounds left to play, Mazembe top the table 53 points, five ahead of Vita Club who played three games more.

AS Maniema Union and Daring Club Motema Pembe, third and fourth respectively, will play in the Confederation Cup, Africa’s secondary club competition.

A handful of African nations have decided to call off their football season as the continent grapples with Covid-19, the highly-contagious disease caused by the coronavirus.

Leagues in Cameroon, Angola, Burkina Faso, Congo, Kenya, Mauritius and Niger have also been cancelled.

