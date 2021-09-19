KALABA COMES FROM A REGION THEY HAVE BRANDED THEMSELVES AS THIEVES…he should forget about the presidency, says Mumbi Phiri

Mumbi Phiri says it will be difficult for Harry Kalaba to ascend to the Republican presidency because the people of Luapula Province have branded themselves as thieves, while those in Eastern Province have described themselves as incapable of leading.

And Phiri said Chishimba Kambwili’s name is coming up as someone to take over the PF presidency.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Phiri said Democratic Party (DP) leader Kalaba should forget about the Republican presidency because he came from a region were they described themselves as thieves.

"Some people the regions they come from, I don't think Zambians will give them chance to rule. Those from Luapula started pointing at themselves as thieves. Frederick Chiluba was being prosecuted by Mutembo Nchito. Didn't they both come from the same region? The region from where my mbuyas come from (Eastern Province), they point at themselves as saying they

