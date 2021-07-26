By Memory Nyambe

Democratic Party President Harry Kalaba has attributed the high corruption levels in the country to what he terms as lack of sound leadership.

He notes with sadness that despite concern that no leaders have been prosecuted for corruption charges.

Mr. Kalaba adds that his party is committed to restoring order and sanity, while bringing accountability in the awarding of contracts to locals.

He has since accused the ruling Patriotic Front of using the judiciary to sanitize its corruption vices.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kalaba further notes that police have been unfair in the application of the public order act leading to the diminishing the political space for players contesting this year’s polls.

