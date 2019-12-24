Former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba says the United States’ decision to withdraw it ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote is likely to damage the relationship that Washington D.C has with Lusaka.

Mr Kalaba who is Democratic Party president says Zambia’s ambassador to the U.S Dr Ngosa Simbyakula will also find it difficult to execute his duties in America.

He was speaking in an interview with Diamond TV today.

Mr Kalaba says President Edgar Lungu should have tried to cover up the mishandling of Mr Foote’s perceived grievances instead of getting excited to comment on matters of minority groups.

He says Zambia has so many challenges such as load shedding which is affecting the country.

Mr Kalaba says during his time as foreign affairs minister, he encountered similar incidents but handled them diplomatically.

He has accused President Lungu of lacking the understanding of diplomatic etiquette.

The U.S. has decided to withdraw Mr Foote from Zambia after President Edgar Lungu said he did not want him for criticizing the jailing of two men for having a consensual relationship.