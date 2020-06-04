DP president Harry Kalaba has complained about the government’s “total neglect” of the Sesheke-Livingstone road.

“This Sesheke-Livingstone road is very pathetic. We have been on this road for hours,” Kalaba said when he made a stop-over on the bumpy road last week.

“The people of Sesheke and Western Province are suffering because they have been cut off. The people of Sesheke have to go all the way into Mongu to go to Lusaka and that is not right. The Sesheke-Livingstone road is one of the issues that we’ll look at very [critically] when we come into office next year.”

He added that a good road network inter-linking towns was vital for strengthening trade.

“This is supposed to be a road taking us to Katima Mulilo border post. But look at this road; total neglect! Yet this government has a US$5 million to spend to contract a firm to advise on debt re-structuring! But they don’t have money to spend on an economic road like this one!” he said.

“Zambians require a break; it’s high time that we gave them (citizens) some kind of leverage in the way they live. This PF government has failed and there’s no question about it. It’s time that we brought in a serious government like the one for Democratic Party and Harry Kalaba.”

Meanwhile, on Kazungula’s East Star Community Radio station, the opposition leader promised that under his presidency, Kazungula, a border town between Zambia and Botswana, would be industrialised.

“We want the youths of Kazungula to work in industries so that we can move away from depending on unscrupulous ways of living. The people of Kazungula now must stand up and stand with the DP and Harry Kalaba. Then you are going to make progress,” noted Kalaba.

Kalaba was travelling from Mongu to Lusaka, via Livingstone.