THE opposition DP says Denny Kalyalya should have been maintained in his post because he meant well for Zambia’s ailing economy.

Democratic Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba was commenting on President Edgar Lungu’s termination of the contract of Bank of Zambia governor Dr Kalyalya, on Saturday.

Dr Kalyalya was replaced with deputy Secretary to the Cabinet – finance and economic development Christopher Mvunga.

The President’s appointment was roundly laughed at by social media commenters.

Dr Kalyalya was appointed in February 2015 and sworn into office on March 18, 2015.

“The Democratic Party has been taken aback by the revocation of Dr Kalyalya’s appointment as Bank of Zambia governor and what is even more worrying is his replacement, of all people, ba Christopher Mvunga,” Kalaba mocked.

“It is ironic that the President can make such a change without due consideration to the impact on the economy.”

He said the DP was aware that governor Dr Kalyalya took a very strong position against any monetary compromise and lack of discipline in the country’s monetary space.

“In the Democratic Party’s view, that is the reason Dr Kalyalya should have been maintained because he meant well for our ailing economy,” said Kalaba.