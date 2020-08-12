KALABA, MUTATI AND KBF CAN SIT TOGETHER FOR 10 YEARS PLOTTING, THEY WOULD NEVER RULE, SO NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT, LET THEM CONTINUE LEAKING EACH OTHER’S FRUSTRATIONS AFTER FALLING OUT OF FAVOUR OF PRESIDENT LUNGU.

Kalaba committed a political suicide after realizing that President Lungu was going to politically execute him, but out of fear of embarrassment he quit alleging corruption which he has never brought out.

Felix Mutati is believed to have been dissected by the OP and found that he was planning a fast one, mobilising funds and people for himself to become President, instead of helping the Country to get out of the economic malaise we were in.

So President Lungu showed him the door and he has since been trying to find a way back to the flamboyance of Govt portfolio.

KBF is the Justice Minister we never had and I doubt he will ever get any big Govt portfolio, because he is too fast and too clever to hold a which is why Sata left him in 2011.

KBF has always assumed a Govt position and tried to enjoy the benefits before he has been given the position.

I know of how President Lungu appointed him to be Minister of Justice, but he couldn’t pass the OP test of investigations because some people reported of some money issues. That is how the position went to Given Lubinda.

Politically all these three, don’t pose any threat, they can join the political race and I would beat them as:

TAYALI – NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!

2021 – WAPYA BAISA!