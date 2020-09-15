HARRY Kalaba says President Edgar Lungu has lowered the Office of President to unthinkable levels.

He says President Lungu could have been anything else, except to be Republican President.

The opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader apologised to Zambians for the active role he played to ensure that Lungu became President in January 2015, following the death of president Michael Sata in October 2014.

“For those who would want to hear me, I’m sorry Zambia. Zambians, I’m really sorry. It’s an apology I have made repeatedly. [But] when I realised that he (President Lungu) was not very suited for office, I resigned [as foreign affairs minister in January 2018],” Kalaba said on a special interview programme on Choma Maanu radio in Choma, on Sunday afternoon. “I realised that he was not fit for that presidential office. President Lungu could have been anything else, but not President. Those shoes are too big for him. I have said this before and I’ll continue saying it. That’s why I had to vacate that office. President Lungu has lowered the office of presidency to levels we never imagined.”

Kalaba also cautioned that China was almost taking over Zambia and that at the end of the day, “we’ll be like Sri Lanka where they took over the whole port.”

“We’ll be like Djibouti where they have taken over. Zambia is also about to be taken over by China because of poor leadership,” Kalaba warned.

He regretted that the moment Sata died, everything that he stood for died.

“Today, Zambia has produced more Chinese than Botswana, more Chinese than any other country in the SADC region. We are inviting Chinese to come from China…” he said. “I respect China [and] I love the relationship between Zambia and China. But it must be a win-win situation. What is happening now is embarrassing! Who is doing our roads? Our airports? Our [communication] towers? They are all coming from outside and no Zambian today can claim to be a billionaire.”

He told Zambians to stand up next year and not to give a single vote to the PF.

He said Zambia was in its state today “because of recklessness – borrowing.”

Kalaba said next year’s general elections would present a crunch chance for the country’s youths, women, “and for the men who have been left out in the economic equation of our country.”

“Next year is a time to liberate ourselves. It’s a time to give Zambians a fresh start,” Kalaba said.

As far as Kalaba is concerned, President Lungu is seeking a third term of office.

“If he forces his way on the ballot paper, Zambians still have an option to reject him, and vote for Harry Kalaba and DP. Don’t even waste your time looking at him (Lungu)!” he said. “See how the President and his team are insisting on Bill 10! That is the only lifeline they have. But Bill 10 collapsed and they had to change the Standing Orders of Parliament…”

He wondered as to what President Lungu had not done, “that he now wants to continue doing if he wins his third term.”

“He has done limited things. Yes, corruption, unemployment, tribalism, violence, have all swelled under his leadership,” Kalaba noted.

He also commiserated with the media in Zambia, over the worst treatment from politicians.

“Journalists are now being beaten when they go to cover events. When they report independently, they are closed. The PF have reduced the profession of journalism and all they want is journalists to be patronising them. But there is no need to stifle the media,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Kalaba and his staff prayed at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Dominion Life Church International and finally at the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG).

When given a chance to greet the congregation at Dominion Life Church International, Kalaba said the Body of Christ should always pray that God settles for people with pure intentions to serve Zambians

“Pray for us that we might be selfless in our pursuit for power. Please, pray for us that we might have pure intentions as we seek to serve God’s people, in higher office,” said Kalaba.

“When the righteous rule, people rejoice. But when the wicked rule, the people mourn.”