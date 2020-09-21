For Immediate Release

APPEALS COURT THROWS OUT APPEAL BY ATTORNEY GENERAL TO WANT DP DEREGISTERED.

Lusaka 21st September 2020

The Democratic Party has won the case on all four grounds in which the attorney general had appealed the ruling of the High Court to reinstate DP registration in a case where the DP was deregistered in June 2018.

The judgement was made this morning the 21st September 2020 by Justice judge Lengalenga, who cited that the trial judge, Justice Sharon Newa was on terrafirma when she quashed the decision by the Chief Registrar of Societies to deregister Democratic Party.

Justice Florence Legalenga ruled and upheld the decision by Justice Sharon Newa that the Chief Registrar’s decision was

illegal, irrational, wednesbury unreasonable and procedural impropriety.

In delivering judgment, Justice Lengalenga guided that the appeal by the Attorney General has not succeeded on all the four grounds of appeal and has upheld Justice Sharon Newa’s decision to reinstate Democratic Party as a duty registered Party and has rehashed that the earlier decision by Justice Sharon Newa was correct in law and fact. This means that Democratic party is a legally registered party and is therefore back with full force on the registrar of Societies register to form government come 2021

Issued by

Judith Kabemba

DP Spokesperson