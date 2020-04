Kalani Muchima celebrates closure of Prime TV as he writes

Never under estimate the under current coz it will wash you away.

Still waters are too deadly. Fight with an enemy you are seeing not an invisible one.

I once sat with Kasebamashila Kaseba and when he engaged me in a discussion i told that i dont need to fight for anything coz God hates injustice.

I went on to tell him that normally those who mint injustice on others their end is always disastrous.