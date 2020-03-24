PATRIOTIC Front Youth Chairperson for Lusaka Province Daniel Kalembe has denied assaulting fellow party members Innocent Kalimanshi and Nathan Phiri in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

Kalembe, 38, a businessman of house number 1098 Kanyama Site and Service, is facing two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The accused who denied the charges before chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale is alleged to have assaulted Kalimanshi and Phiri whilst acting together with other persons unknown and occasioned the two actual bodily harm on March 12, 2020 at the Freedom Statue during the Youth Day commemorations.

Magistrate Mwale adjourned the matter to April 24 for commencement of trial.

Among the PF officials who accompanied Kalembe to court to offer him solidarity were Lusaka Province PF secretary Kennedy Kamba and Lusaka Province PF chairman Paul Moonga.

A crowd of PF supporters assembled outside the court premises and chanted party slogans in solidarity with Kalembe, amid tight security by the police.