KALIMANSHI FAILS TO APPEAR BEFORE COURT IN KAMPYONGO DEFAMATION CASE…’fakes’ alleged injuries from alleged accident

By Agness Changala

PF cadre innocent Kalimanshi yesterday failed to appear before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, in a case he is accused of defaming Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo, due to his alleged involvement in an accident over the weekend.

However, pictures have emerged on social media showing Kalimanshi allegedly faking head injuries on his close friend Nathan Phiri, resulting from an accident he was allegedly involved in over the weekend.

The pictures are also showing Kalimanshi lying on a black couch and the room looked like a living room with bloody bandage on his leg after allegedly being involved in an accident.

In this case, Kalimanshi popularly known as PF national Commander 40, a businessman of Lusaka’s Leopards Hill, is charged with libel contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that on November 8, 2020, Kalimanshi unlawfully published a defamatory matter affecting Kampyongo in the form of a WhatsApp message in which Kalimanshi said:

“When the President decided to drop one position from you and gave it to Kelvin Sampa, you got annoyed and sent me to be saying bad things against Kelvin Sampa, you also said that when you were arrested for the offence of assault and was in custody, I did give instructions to the police to deny you police bond, and that I had taken a sack of sausages to Mr Musonda (the Criminal Investigations Officer), you further alleged that whilst you were in Johannesburg on known dates I had sent some people to go and kill you.”

When the case came for plea, defence lawyer Agripper Malando said Kalimanshi, who is on bond, was not before court because he was involved in a road accident.

“My client was involved in a road traffic accident yesterday and he is currently receiving treatment,” Malando told the court.

Kalimanshi’s surety Edwin Moyo also told magistrate Kaoma that the accused is unwell before presenting a certificate of admission.

The case has been adjourned to January 8, 2020.

And four employees of Livingstone International University of Tourism and Business Management (LIUTEBM) have denied stealing K1.5million from the institution.

The four appeared before Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma and denied the charge.

The accused are Kondwani Kanweka, 49, an accountant of Libala South, Lavender Mwenya, 29, also an account assistant of Kabwata Township, Muhammad Dambele, a 33-year-old lecturer of Silverest residential area and Seth Muleya, a 62-year-old registrar of Wildlife area in Chilanga.

The four are accused of theft by servant.

It is alleged that between January 2015 and July last year, the accused persons, being servants of LIUTEBM University as accountants, lecturer and registrar, stole K1, 500,000.

The matter has been adjourned to February 3, this year for trial. -Daily Revelation