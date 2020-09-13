By Simon Mwewa Lane

I PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE TO THE ZAMBIAN FLAG 🇿🇲

I’ve just watched a video of a man named Mr. Kalimanshi.

In the video he complains and feels disenfranchised because he is convinced that there is a plan being hatched by high ranking members of the Patriotic Front that want to eject him from the party.

Here’s my analysis of his video:

Mr. Kalimanshi’s allegiance to the American Flag is a case of misguided loyalty. On one hand he says he loves the Patriotic Front but yet makes no mention of Zambia. In my view, he is not a Zambian Patriot. His gangster mentality is driven by what he feels the party owes him in exchange for his so-called loyalty [ and to be honest he would switch camps if the reds win the elections next year ]

At one point during the video he defies the Patriotic Front Leadership by emphatically stating that he will NOT leave the party even if they try to eject him. The tone of defiance in his voice tells me that he respects and fears no one except THE HEAD OF STATE. That’s nonsense.

If you don’t respect a Minister and the S.G of the party…then at some point you will disrespect the HEAD OF STATE.

Why do political parties allow such riff-raff to take centre stage in their party affairs? These are gangsters and militias in-waiting. If you watch closely, at one point during Mr. Kalimanshi’s video, he actually instructs his “boys” to continue wearing the American flag…those are the marks and telltale signs of a militia in the making…and I’ve been warning these political parties to put a stop to this nonsense of allowing their thugs to wear military uniforms and calling each other cammanders. It’s a recipe for disaster.

Mushula rebelled against Ba Kaunda because he felt disenfranchised…Kalimanshi will rebel against the Patriotic Front for ejecting him [ and make no mistake…they will eject him ]

Lastly, let’s not kid ourselves. These thugs that wear the American flag are gangsters, drug dealers and hard core criminals that hide under the guise of THE PARTY.

I applaud the MP for Kanyama for calling upon all well meaning Zambians to pledge allegiance to OUR ZAMBIAN FLAG 🇿🇲

WE ARE ZAMBIANS…LET’S BE PROUD OF THAT.

SMLtv

#ThisFlag #OneZambia #OurFlag