KALOMO DISTRICT ENDORSES THE CANDIDATURE OF HAKAINDE HICHILEMA COME 14 FEBRUARY’S GENERAL ASSEMBLY.

We are going to give all our votes Mr HICHILEMA because he has demostrated his leadership during difficult times.

To be very honest at the moment Mr HICHILEMA is the best candidate in upnd who has all what it takes to remove the confused pf in this failed government.Mr Hichilema has been giving sleepless night to pf so he not supposed to be removed.Calling for a general Assembly this exibit how he respect democracy.

CiC reporter asked what about the youth wing who do you want to represent the youths? We go Trevor Mwiinde as national youth chairman, Gilbert Liswaniso deputy politics, Jonathan Hagwende deputy admin.So far these are the people will talk about because we know them and they have tipped us that they are contesting.

Don’t forget that Kalomo district consisting of dundumwenze and Kalomo Central.That’s the way to go we are even encouraging zimba, Livingston to go the Kalomo way.