KALOMO DISTRICT UPND YOUTHS SOUNDS STRONG WARNING TO ECZ AND POLICE.

Let me take this opportunity to sound a strong warning to ecz and the police,as the youths in kalomo district we are not going to seat and watch lawlessness been committed by the People we intrusted with power to run elections for 2021.

If pictures seculating in social media about under age obtaining NRCs and voter’s card is true, don’t make a mistake to allow it happen in kalomo district it will bring problems for you to handle 2021 elections.

We are on the ground to make sure everything is going according to the law and whoever break the law will not be let Scott free will make sure the law is upheld accordingly.

We are aware that the pf are on the ground especially in dundumwenze,we are also on the ground to see to it that no nonsense is been perpetrated.

The time has come for pf to go and UPND to take over come 2021 elections,don’t bring confusion especially in kalomo the police and ecz.I say so because in areas where under age are get NRCs and voter’s cards we have the police to maintain law and order.

Try not in kalomo for peace to continue…………..