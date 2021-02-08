TWO Kalomo residents who lost a case against UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema over Farm No.1924 have reported their former lawyer to the Law Association of Zambia for commencing a legal action on their behalf without authority.

Pheluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo, in a letter addressed to the Legal Practitioners’ Committee, said they did not instruct Mr L Mumba of Messers Ferd Jere and Company to appeal the High Court’s decision to dismiss the case in which they were challenging the alleged fraud acquisition of their farm by Hichilema in 2004.

“We are yet to receive the said ruling dated January 20, 2021 from Mr L. Mumba but we have just been reading about it on social media. We have further read on social media that Mr Mumba has already appealed against the ruling in the Court of Appeal before getting instructions from us,” read the complaint. “We would like to categorically state that we have not given Mr Mumba instructions to appeal and we believe that the lawyer is advancing his own interest or those of people whom we do not know in lodging an appeal in our names.”

They demanded that Mumba shows cause why he must not be disciplined for his actions of lodging an appeal without their instructions.

On January 20, justice Catherine Phiri dismissed the Hatembo’s lawsuit against Hichilema for being statute barred.

She said the documentary evidence produced by Hichilema showed that he acquired the land from the two with their knowledge.

Justice Phiri ruled that the claims by the Hatembos were not truthful as they claimed to be completely unaware of the acquisition of the property and that the land in quest was mortgaged to Lima Bank and yet they were selling portions of land without clearing the mortgage.