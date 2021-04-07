By Florence Muyunda – Cic Private Reporter

Kalomo (Southern Province)

KALOMO TRAIN BRIDGE A DEATH TRAP

Kalomo was the first capital city of Zambia, but if you come to kalomo you can be shocked how it is slow in development.It is not about the MP or the council chairman no they have done there assignment but the problem is the government of the day.The deaf ears of the PF government worries the people of kalomo.

PF government is a failed government who can not identify potential business areas in this country.Kalomo has been one of the best district in terms of maize production in southern province.Not only maize but also beef production, raising from the two major source of income the PF government has paid little attention to the people of kalomo.

Kalomo contribute alot of resources to the national treasury, but in return we receive little.The train bridge especially the pathway which uses the people it is in a bad state therefore kalomo member of Parliament honorable Harry Kamboni has pledged to use his own money to rehabilitate it.

There is so many school going children who use this root from man-com to Bwacha primary school and Kalomo Central primary school.The PF government don’t care about the life of these children.Speaking to CiC Reporter after touring the bad in state kalomo train bridge honorable Harry Kamboni called for a change of government and UPND is the solution to all the problem the people of kalomo are going through.

He said president HH has a big dream for this country Zambia because it has abundant resources but what we are lucking is good readership.Honorable Kamboni told the people of kalomo to vote in numbers to remove Mr Lungu and his friends for they have lamentebly failed the people of kalomo.

CIC PRESS TEAM

