KALUMBILA PF CADRE WITH A GUN APPREHENDED BY VIGILANT UPND YOUTHS

A sponsored PF Cadre with a gun has been apprehended by vigilant UPND Youths in Kalumbila.

The PF armed by the name of Winston Kalubenyi was apprehended after he threatened to kill the UPND Parliamentary and Council Chairman Candidates who have given PF pressure in the District.

The armed PF cadre fired two shots at Lumwana East/Mukumbi turn off drinking spree where he started threatening UPND Youths who later regrouped and issued a citizen arrest and handed the PF armed criminal to Kakaindu police post at 23:10.

After interrogations by UPND Youths, the armed PF cadre confessed that he was paid and given the gun by some PF leaders whose names were withheld to eliminate the UPND Candidates in Kalumbila before Elections in order to cancel the elections in Kalumbila District for the MP and Council Chairman to save the party in Kalumbila from shame of losing terribly because of the pressure of mounting on the leadership.

The UPND Parliamentary Candidate Hon Nicholas Mukumbi and the incoming Council Chairman His Worship Mr Shadrick Munjunga have been targets as revealed by the armed PF cadre who asked for forgiveness because he was just being used by the evil PF leaders who are scared of the well coordinated Campaign of the UPND.

Winston Kalubenyi, the armed PF cadre was found with a Pistol loaded with 2 bullets after firing shots in the air and is in Police custody.