KALUMBILA RESIDENT KILLS NEPHEW OVER K20

A 35-year-old man of Kalumbila district has died in Lumwana district Hospital after being hit with an iron bar by his uncle after differing over a K20.

North-western province Commissioner of Police, Elias Chushi, said the deceased identified as Dinala Kakwema of Mutwebanga village in senior chief Musele’s chiefdom was hit with a metal by his uncle identified as Hardson Kakwema aged 37.

The dispute started last week when the victim reminded his uncle to pay back his K20 debt.

“However, his uncle who was in company of his friend Derrick Katondo got upset at his nephew and hit him with an iron bar in his head,” he explained.

He said the nephew sustained a deep cut on the head and was later rushed to the hospital where he was admitted on Friday last week.

“Earlier on, the family concealed the ordeal, until it was reported on Monday,” he said.

He said the body has deposited in Lumwana hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem while the uncle has been arrested.

Source-LUSAKA SUN NEWSPAPER