Football Icon KALUSHA BWALYA has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports CAS against the FAZ decision to STOP him from contesting the FAZ Presidency.

And KALUSHA wants FAZ to rescind its decision to STOP from taking part in the election.

In a letter addressed to the CAS Secretary General by Spain based Sports Lawyer PAOLO TORCHETT representing KALUSHA BWALYA, he has indicated that the decision by the FAZ Electoral Committee be reviewed and declare him eligible for the election.

TORCHETT has proposed that the matter must be treated with urgency so that the CAS can issue an award before the Presidential elections set for March 28, 2020.

He further requested CAS to suspend the holding of the upcoming presidential elections pending the result of the case before Court of Arbitration for Sports -CAS-.

TORCHETT said failure by FAZ to suspend the election his client BWALYA, will pursue all legal avenues before the CAS to seek for interim relief.

Last week, FAZ Electoral Committee declared that there are THREE Candidates for the FAZ Presidency.