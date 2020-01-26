Football Administrator Simataa Simataa says the Normalization Committee should take charge of affairs of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) when the term for the current administration comes to an end on 19th March, 2020.

Simataa also said Zambian soccer legend Kalusha Bwalya is eligible to contest the FAZ Presidency.

Simataa told Journalists in Lusaka, Sunday morning, that Kalusha only served two terms as FAZ President when the constitution allows one to serve three terms.

He also took a swipe at the current FAZ administration of mismanaging football in the country.

“It is an embarrassment to hit international headlines for a simple issue. It is an embarrassment to start washing dirty linen in the public,” he charged.

On the appointment of a new coach, the Football Administrator said the coach needs time to be with the players.

“FAZ should be proactive. The current problem of a Coach is not insurmountable! There is a solution,” he added.

He indicated that the players need to understand the philosophy of the Coach.

Simataa further stated that writing allegations to FIFA that government is interfering with the administration of football in Zambia is NOT a solution.

“The letter from FIFA clearly indicates that there is no crisis. The country is just embarrassing itself by washing dirty linen in public,” he said.