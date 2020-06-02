THE Court of Arbitration for Sports in Switzerland has terminated Kalusha Bwalya’s appeal where the football icon had challenged the Football Association of Zambia FAZ for denying him the chance to contest the FAZ elections.

According to a latest statement signed by Counsel to CAS Sophie Roud, CAS terminated the appeal after Kalu’s failure to pay FAZ’s share of the arbitration coast which was paged at CHF11 000 Swiss Franc equivalent to K210,447.

On 29th May 2020, Kalusha Bwalya informed CAS, through his lawyers, that he was not going to pay the deposit because his request for suspension of proceedings was not granted.

“We advise that the appelant will not be paying the advance of costs as his request for the suspension of proceedings and that a hearing in person be held, have been denied,” read the statement from Kalusha Bwalya’s sports lawyer Paolo Torchetti.

However failure to pay the advance of cost has compelled CAS to terminate the appeal.

“Pursuit to article R64.2 of the code of sports related arbitration, in the absence payment of respondents, share within the said limit, the appeal will be deemed withdrawn and the CAS shall terminate the arbitration.

“Therefore the parties are advised that an award on costs will be issued in due course,” said Roud.

With the appeal terminated, Kalusha Bwalya will not be on the ballot when the FAZ elections which were scheduled for March 28th are held.