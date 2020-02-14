The FAZ Ethics Committee resolved that only three out of seven aspiring candidates for the association presidency with the three being sitting president Andrew Kamanga, Emmanuel Munaile and Joseph Nkole.

Among the four candidates that failed the integrity test include Chipolopolo legend Kalusha Bwalya who was seeking to reclaim the post he lost to Kamanga in 2016.

Richard Kazala, Ricky Mamfunda, Sugzo Zimba are other aspiring candidates that will not be allowed to constest the March 28 polls but retain rights to appeal to the Electoral Appeals Committee before February 17th, 2020.

This was availed by committee chairperson Ronald Hatongo at a media briefing held in Lusaka this afternoon.