Soccer Icon, Kalusha Bwalya has filed an appeal against the decision of Integrity Committee to disqualify him from contesting the FAZ Presidency on the purported allegation that he had failed an integrity test.

Lawyers for Kalusha, Lewis, Nathan &Phiri have disclosed that a letter written to him quoted a non-existent clause of statute informing him about the disqualification.

The lawyers have stated that they will wait the outcome of the Appeals Committee before they can pursue other avenues.

The lawyers stated that the Integrity Committee shrouded their work in secrecy and no known guidelines were disclosed to the process.

The Integrity Committee Chairperson yesterday disclosed that they were merely advised to disqualify Kalusha Bwalya.