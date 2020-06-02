By Shalala Oliver Sepiso

STATUS

Following the many queries via messenger, WhatsApp, texts and calls for me to confirm whether Kalusha paid the deposit on costs at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland in his appeal against being barred from standing for the FAZ office in the 2020 elections, I wish to report that I have not seen any such confirmation. All attempts to get confirmations from the Kalusha Bwalya camp have proven futile as my queries have been received but not answered. CAS is yet to write indicating whether the payment as made and the case goes on or the great icon didn’t meet the deadline on Saturday, in which case his appeal will be thrown out. I should be able to report on this later today.

IN PERSON HEARINGS STILL BANNED

Meanwhile, let me update you that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has extended its ban on in-person hearings. Remember that on March 17, CAS announced that in-person hearings had been banned and all cases that wanted in-person hearing were to be held after May 1st.

However, CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb then announced that the CAS emergency guidelines, imposed on March 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, had been extended until May 17. Therefore there was an extension of the ban at least another two weeks in response to the corona-virus crisis and that in-person hearings would not be held until May 18 at the earliest. No official announcement was made after 18 but cases are not not being heard in person.

CAS keeps pushing back the guidelines depending on advice from the Swiss Government, which is still waiting for a directive from the European Union on the movement of workers. As things stand, Switzerland’s borders have been closed and strictly controlled since March 13, with only those transitioning through the country, essential health workers or people “in a situation of absolute necessity” being allowed to enter. This led to the CAS encouraging arbitrators and parties to hold hearings by video conference or cancel them altogether, and consider evidence based on written submissions – which Reeb admitted was “not the best solution” – when the emergency guidelines were put in place.

As a result, 14 hearings have been postponed since March 16 including Kalusha’s hearing, while 8 have taken place by video conference.

This implies that Kalusha’s wish for an in-person hearing – assuming he managed to pay by Saturday – remains untenable.

He has to do with a video conference appearance whose dates will be fixed for June once payment is confirmed. The testing for the video conference was done with FAZ and its lawyers on May 14th at Football House. This implies only Kalusha and his lawyers need to test the link and we are good to go. Once payment is confirmed, I repeat.

BUSY SCHEDULE AT CAS

Talking of video conferencing, CAS has been busy. Let me highlight a few for the reader.

1. Last Friday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport heard an appeal to overturn the decision that awarded the 2019 African Champions League title to Tunisian club Espérance. CAS said it held a hearing by video link for Wydad Casablanca to challenge rulings that declared Espérance the champion after a chaotic second-leg game was abandoned last May 31. The CAS hearing on Friday was originally scheduled in March, when the court halted in-person hearings because of the corona-virus pandemic. A previous CAS ruling in the legal saga overruled a decision by CAF’s executive committee to order a replay of the second leg. The court typically makes its ruling several weeks after a hearing.

2. Kaiser Chiefs and a Zambian club or two, who were banned from signing players for two transfer windows, are also appealing at CAS and they cases are being heard albeit so far proceedings haven’t been published. Black Leopards’ Malagasy midfielder Dax appeal against his four-month suspension from football imposed by FIFA following his move from Fosa Juniors in his homeland (Madagascar) to Kaizer Chiefs in 2018, which is still a matter under appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). However, the actual ban will end this Saturday and this helps Black leopards bid for survival when the Absa Premiership gets back underway. Fosa Juniors claimed Dax had a professional contract with them, which the player denied, claiming instead the league was amateur and he was a free agent and able to join Chiefs. As a result, FIFA banned Kaizer Chiefs from signing players similar to the bans given to Nkana FC and Lusaka Dynamos earlier this year. However, CAS gives clubs relief to sign players when the appeal is active. (Topic for another day)

3. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hear Manchester City’s appeal against UEFA’s punishment for “serious breaches” of Financial Fair Play rules over three days starting on June 8, as arrangements have been complicated somewhat by Covid-19 preventing in-person hearings and otherwise delaying matters on and off the pitch. The Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body’s (CFCB) found that Manchester City FC (City) committed “serious breaches” of UEFA’s Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations (FFP). City initially criticised the UEFA verdict as “initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA” and is expected to expand on these arguments before the CAS. Manchester City has previously unsuccessfully challenged these same CFCB proceedings at the CAS (CAS 2019/A/6298 Manchester City FC v UEFA). Crucially, the appeal by Manchester City to the CAS has not suspended the sanctions handed down by the CFCB. Whether City participates in next season’s UEFA Champions League competition, assuming it can go ahead during the ongoing pandemic, remains yet another uncertainty regarding the 2020/21 football season.

4. The biggest case at CAS is the Court hearings on Russia’s appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). On December 9, the WADA Executive Committee (ExCo) approved the recommendations of its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to revoke the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and to strip Russia of the right to participate in major international sports tournaments, including the Olympics, Paralympics and world championships, for a period of four years. The WADA ExCo also ruled that Russia must not host, or bid for or be granted the right to host any major international sports tournament in this four-year period. Russian state officials, as well as the officials of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), were banned from attending all major international sports tournaments for this four-year period. The RUSADA Supervisory Board recommended on December 19, 2019 the agency’s Founders Council to disagree with WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports and to take this case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne. On December 27, RUSADA sent an official notification of its disagreement to WADA and the global anti-doping body have turned this case over to the Swiss-based court.

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION CASES AT CAS

Kalusha Bwalya’s case at CAS was not the only one involving a candidate for his national football association. There were two related cases and both of them have this week (or slightly earlier) withdrawn their cases.

Ousted Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) president William Wallace and his team, were challenging FIFA’s decision to remove them and appoint a normalisation committee to run the association’s affairs. The Wallace-led executive had initially taken their case to the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but have since withdrawn the matter saying they were not likely to be get a fair hearing, given some of the decisions CAS had taken in the early stages of the case.

CONCLUSION

All this depends on payment. I have in the last few minutes of writing this been informed that Kalusha has not paid. I can therefore exclusively reveal that the case is now closed. Wait for my next update in the next few minutes.