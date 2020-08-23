KALYALYA WAS FIRED BECAUSE OF BEING A FINANCIAL PILLAR FOR THE UPND— Cornel Zimba.

“Why has HH come out too strongly? Let’s face it tentatively and open our eyes wider. We all know that HH doesn’t comment on anything that does not benefit him. Kalyalya was an asset to Upnd as he was able to fund party’s activities single-handedly.” Said Zimba

He further said its painful to see HH commenting on such matters and we know what benefits Upnd leader had been coming from the so-called Kalyalya.

“The Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is very empathetic and caring, that’s why he is a leader of all encompassing seasons.

Hakainde Hichilema should and must not poke his political nose anywhere because Zambians are more than politicians.

There are three things that cannot be hidden for long. These are: sun, moon and the truth. There is no doubt that if Kalyalya was good for his position, His Exellency the President would not have relieved him from his duties.”

CIC PRESS TEAM