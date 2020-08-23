KALYALYA WAS FIRED BECAUSE OF BEING A FINANCIAL PILLAR FOR THE UPND— Cornel Zimba.
“Why has HH come out too strongly? Let’s face it tentatively and open our eyes wider. We all know that HH doesn’t comment on anything that does not benefit him. Kalyalya was an asset to Upnd as he was able to fund party’s activities single-handedly.” Said Zimba
He further said its painful to see HH commenting on such matters and we know what benefits Upnd leader had been coming from the so-called Kalyalya.
“The Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is very empathetic and caring, that’s why he is a leader of all encompassing seasons.
Hakainde Hichilema should and must not poke his political nose anywhere because Zambians are more than politicians.
There are three things that cannot be hidden for long. These are: sun, moon and the truth. There is no doubt that if Kalyalya was good for his position, His Exellency the President would not have relieved him from his duties.”
CIC PRESS TEAM
Ba Zimba it all lies lies. If he was a financial pillar he would have fired a longtime ago and believe it not if Dr Kalyalya acted anything unprofessional the President would spelt the reasons for firing him. Please you can’t fools anymore. It is all about Eastern power just check the name of person who has replaced Mvunga.
The majority of easterners have their origins from Malawi and are hard core tribalists wherever you find them. It’s all wako ni wako syndrome and have no shame at all. Real easterners are very good people. Wherever you find Malawians you find tribalism is top on the agenda. Edgar Lungu has Malawian blood and that’s why he’s a tribalist.