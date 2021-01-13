KAMANGA ASSURES THE NATION, CHIPOLOPOLO IS SAFE DESPITE LOOMING WAR IN CAMEROUN

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has assured the nation that the national team is safe in Limbe despite the threat of a looming war in the region ahead of the African Nations Championship [CHAN] final tournament.

Meanwhile, officials in Cameroun have deployed troops to protect players from across Africa as separatists vow to stop the games in restive English-speaking regions. The Cameroun government have assured fans from across Africa that the games would be safe.

Kamanga in his weekly Monday colum dubbed ‘President Corner’ said the association had made inquiries with CAF concerning the situation in Limbe and got assurance that the teams would be safe.

“We have been made aware of safety concerns in Limbe arising from some ongoing historical conflict in the host country. We have made inquiries with the relevant authorities both in Cameroun and the Confederation of African Football [CAF] have been guaranteed of safety during the tournament. The team’s stay in Cameroun from December 31, 2020 has been without incident,” Kamanga said.

Zambia is in Group D and would be based in Limbe along with Tanzania, Guinea and Namibia.

TIMES OF ZAMBIA