KAMANGA NEEDS PROTECTION OF FIFA, HE HAS BEEN FOUGHT TOO MUCH, SUCH THAT IT HAS BEEN DIFFICULT FOR HIM TO WORK

=================

I honestly don’t know much about football, but I have seen how Andrew Kamanga has been fought since the time he won FAZ Presidency and I feel it is unfair. I, therefore, support him to seek the intervention of FIFA.

I have just read that Andrew Kamanga has reported Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga to FIFA for alleged interference in the running of football in Zambia.

Hon. Mulenga confirmed the development but denied ever interfering in the running of football.

Earlier today, the Minister held a Press briefing where he raised concerns on the failure by the Kamanga led FAZ to update government on its dealings.

Mr Mulenga informed the media that the last official correspondence his ministry had with FAZ was in October 2019. And that his Ministry has been kept in the dark whereas the hiring of the new Chipolopolo Coach is concerned.

I think Hon. Mulenga has not handled the issue at FAZ well. I have also received a few complaints from other areas including the the copperbelt youth empowerment wakulupili.

Anyway, I will leave it here for now.

TAYALI – NI TOUCH AND GO!