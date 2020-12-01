KAMANGA PROMISES TO STEP DOWN IF CHIPOLOPOLO DOESN’T MAKE IT TO AFCON

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga has said he will happily step down if the national team fails to qualify for the next Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

He did try to qualify his initial response though but only after he had said he would gladly step down.

Kamanga was appearing on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, where Grevazio Zulu asked him if he will step down should Zambia fail to qualify to the Africa Cup for the third consecutive time.

Under Kamanga’s reign, the Chipolopolo failed to qualify for all the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, In 2017 and 2019 while on the verge of missing out the 2021 edition which has been pushed to 2022 [Zambia Daily Mail]

GROUP H STANDING WITH ONLY TWO MATCHES REMAINING

1. Algeria 10pts [Qualified]

2. Zimbabwe 5pts

3. Botswana 4pts

4. Zambia 3pts