I HAVE never taken public funds to support myself, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has told off PF cadre Bowman Lusambo.

He has warned Lusambo that he would no longer take the former Lusaka Province minister’s vile.

Lusambo who has displayed personal dislike for Kamanga since the latter took the FAZ top job in 2016 and repeatedly called for his removal each time the national team posted bad results, on Monday again posted an article on Facebook accusing Kamanga of running FAZ like a ‘kantemba’ (makeshift shop) the same way he runs his ‘tuntembas.’

Lusambo also strayed into administrative matters, accusing Kamanga of forcing general secretary Adrian Kashala to go on administrative leave.

“We know the mess you have caused at Football House and we know that Adrian Kashala, the man you have forced to go on leave will one day tell the nation the full story when the time is right,” read part of Lusambo’s article which attracted mixed reactions from readers. “You have conveniently pushed out Mr Kashala so that you can run Football House like a kantemba, the same way you have operated your Tuntemba companies.”

Kashala lost his job in the Zambia Police at the height of Lusambo’s ‘Kamanga must go campaign’ in the lead up to the FAZ elections, a move which many observers concluded was due to Kashala’s stance to stand with Kamanga when he was being fought by the government at the time Lusambo was Lusaka Province minister.

Kashala, a week ago, went on an administrative leave following the confusion that characterised the final day of the MTN/FAZ Super League after he erroneously advised Young Green Eagles to use an ineligible player that was to be substituted with a fine.

This was against the rules and his decision was overturned by the player-status committee after Nkana, the aggrieved party, appealed.

The final decision to dock Young Green Eagles points was only communicated five minutes before the end of the league.

And the Kafue club was instead demoted to Division One, igniting fury from stakeholders directed at the FAZ secretariat.

However, according to Lusambo, Kashala will one day tell his story.

But Kamanga, who has in the past ignored Lusambo, this time sent the former provincial minister a text message telling him that the fact that he had never responded publicly was not a passport for the latter to continue discrediting him.

“At least my Tuntemba’s have been feeding me for 30 years and I have never had to take public funds to support myself. I have worked hard and have no apologies for that,” wrote Kamanga. “Next time you post your vile about me, please be assured I will not take it lying down. I have never responded to you publicly and that is not a passport for you to discredit me. Learn to be civil in how you deal with issues. How are you going to feel if I also start telling the people of Kabushi about your failures? You have no moral right to continue abusing me.”