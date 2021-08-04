KAMBA ASKS LUSAKA RESIDENTS NOT TO BE INTIMIDATED BY UPND VIOLENCE BUT VOTE AND EMBRACE PRESIDENT LUNGU’S LEADERSHIP

..thanks Garden House,Kanyama and Linda for significant increase in numbers of PF supporters

Wednesday…August 4 2021 (Smart Eagles)

PF Lusaka Province Chairman MCC Kennedy Kamba has appreciated the massive support the Patriotic Front is getting from Lusaka as evidenced by increased numbers of supporters as elections draws near.

Hon Kamba has since encouraged Lusaka residents not to be intimidated with the violence been perpetrated by the UPND but resolve to vote for President Edgar Lungu and embrace peace and unity.

Speaking when he conducted mobilization activities in Lusaka’s Garden House area, Kanyama and Munkolo ward in Linda compound, Hon Kamba said the UPND have no message but want to use violence to intimidate voters.

He said President Lungu has shown that he is resolved to take Zambia to greater heights and maintain law and order as evidenced by his move to deploy soldiers to reinforce security in the nation.

“Which party would you rather vote for, the one which is killing people or the one which is talking about development” Hon Kamba asked, and called on the residents to embrace good leadership and denounce those propagating hate speech and violence.

He urged all PF supporters not to retaliate or revenge the gruesome murder of the two PF members but ensure those that are violent are not given any votes.

And Hon Kamba who campaigned for the PF candidates promised residents of more development under President Lungu and urged the candidates not to dissapoint the people by abandoning their developmental promises.

“These people will vote for you because they love and believe in President Lungu,but I urge you not change and be pompous, but listen to their plight because that is what the PF espouses” he said.

MCC Kamba was accompanied by PF Kanyama Constituency aspiring member of Parliament MCC Hon. Elizabeth Phiri, PF Lusaka Province Presidential Campaign Coordinator Hon. Laurence Sichalwe and Provincial Officials.