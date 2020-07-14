Kamba dares Bishop Telesphore Mpundu to join politics

RETIRED Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu should join politics so that he is treated like a politician instead of him commenting on national matters in a manner uncharacteristic of a clergyman.

Patriotic Front Lusaka Province secretary Kennedy Kamba said that if Archbishop Mpundu wants to join politics, he should do so officially so that engagement with him would be at that level.

Kamba was reacting to a newspaper story quoting Archbishop Mpundu as having said that President Edgar Lungu should bid farewell to Zambians because he has served his two terms.

