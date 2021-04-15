By Ernest Chanda

LUSAKA Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba has summoned all councillors under the Lusaka City Council for a meeting over the sale of the local authority’s properties.

In a letter dated April 15, 2021 and signed by provincial secretary Mwenya Matafwali, two directors from the Lusaka City Council have also been invited.

The letter, addressed to Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa, has been copied to PF secretary general Davies Mwila.

‘’Kindly note that the provincial chairman has called for a meeting tomorrow 16th April 2021 with all councillors in Lusaka district, to be held at Lusaka House, First Floor in the boardroom at 10:00 hours,’’ reads the letter in part. ‘’To be in attendance from Lusaka City Council management: The Town Clerk, the Director Housing, the Director Legal. Agenda: Sale of council properties in Lusaka district.’’