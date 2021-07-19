KAMBWILI AND GBM ARE USEFUL IDIOTS THAT ONLY STAND FOR THEIR BIG BELLIES – MALITE

National Democratic Congress NDC Media Director Emmanuel Malite has charged that UPND Alliance presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema has finally assembled a team of credible people to secure victory in the August elections.

Mr Malite said unlike individuals with no moral character such as Chishimba Kambwili, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and Canisius Banda, the UPND Alliance comprising Felix Mutati, Josephs Akafumba, Kelvin Bwalya Fube and Charles Milupi among others is a team of men with integrity and credibility.

Mr Malite said Zambians will forever remember the likes of Kambwili, GBM and Canisius Banda as useful idiots that never stood for anything but their big bellies.

He said with no shame, the trio are now singing praises on a political president who not long ago they described as a ‘thief, corrupt and poor leader.’

“Zambians will always remember these men as useful idiots that never stood for anything. It is a timely caution that as Zambians, we should be mindful of individuals who are in politics to serve themselves and not the country” Mr Malite said.

Mr Malite hinted that in order the fill their bellies, the three desperate men namely, Kambwili GBM and Canisius Banda have gone on rampage to attack Hakainde Hichilema without due care of what will become of their future generations.

Mr Malite said he is aware that President Lungu is cautiously distancing himself from the mediocrity perpetuated by the three shameless individuals that are busy propagating tribalism for political mileage.

“Hakainde Hichilema has finally managed to work with credible people such as President Felix Mutati, President Joseph Akafumba, President Charles Milupi, KBF and other credible Alliance leaders. Kambwili, GBM and Banda failed to work with President Hichilema because his levels of integrity couldn’t be compromised by discredited characters” Mr Malite said.

NDC MEDIA TEAM