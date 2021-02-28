Former NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge has lashed out at Mr. Joseph Akafumba and Ms. Bridget Atanga calling them chancers for humiliating Mr. Chishimba Kambwili by expelling him from the party he formed.

“Akafumba and Atanga are chancers who are trying to sell the soul of the Party to the UPND because they have no idea of what we went through to register the party and nature it to what it is today. Ck and myself formed NDC from the scratch. If they want to join the UPND, they should do so in their individual capacities and not abuse the NDC CK worked hard for.” said a visibly irritated Mwenya Musenge.

Mr. Musenge further added that Ms. Bridget Atanga is not new to intra-party chaos because in 2014 then as PF Secretary General she did what she is now doing to Mr. Kambwili to President Edgar Lungu prior to his election as Patriotic Front President and she was fired immediately President Lungu was voted PF President.

“This Atanga woman is a problem and it’s sad that she never learns. In 2014 we all remember how she worked against President Edgar Lungu when she was PF SG. She easily gets drunk with power. She was fired by President Edgar Lungu after got elected as PF President because she is a mother of confusion wherever she goes. She will be expelled from NDC once Kambwili settles the issues surrounding his position as Party President. The UPND should know they have just gotten themselves a venomous snake and It’s only a matter of time before she strikes.” added Mr. Musenge.

Ms. Bridget Atanga has now sued NDC President Kambwili and she is seeking a court injunction to stop him from masquerading as NDC President because according to her claim Kambwili was never elected to the position of NDC President.