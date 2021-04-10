National Democratic Congress (NDC) embattled leader Chishimba Kambwili has appoint party Spokesperson Saboi Imboela as acting party vice president.

In a letter dated 9th April, 2021, Dr. Kambwili has directed Ms. Imboela to work hard and mobilise the party ahead of the August general election.

He noted with sadness the rough patch the party had been going through in the recent past, emphasising the need to refocus.

Dr. Kambwili said the party needed a leadership that will propel the NDC to higher levels of dedication and discipline.

Dr. Kambwili emphasized the need to respect constitutionalism and respond to the needs of democracy and good governance.

“There is need to run the NDC according to the party constitution and hence the need to have members that are not only dedicated and loyal to the ideas of the party but to the Constitution as well,” Dr. Kambwili said.

He has since congratulated and wished Ms. Imboela well, as she doubles as party Spokesperson and party vice president.

This is according to a statement made available by the party media team.